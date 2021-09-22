Royals and Indians washed out, rescheduled for Monday

by: Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians postponed a game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain and rescheduled it for next week.

The postponement was announced about three hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. EDT first pitch. Cleveland rescheduled the game for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The AL Central race could be decided in Cleveland this week when the Chicago White Sox and Indians play a five-game series scheduled to begin Thursday with a day-night doubleheader.

Chicago leads the AL Central by 10 1/2 games and its magic number to clinch the division is two.

