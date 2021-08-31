Rosario has 5 hits, 5 RBIs, inside-the-parker for Indians

Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario celebrates his inside-the-park home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Amed Rosario became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs, an inside-the-park homer and a drive over the fence, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2.

Rosario had the first five RBI game of his career and matched a career high in hits. He’s the first player since at least 1920, when RBIs became an official stat, to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs and both types of homer in the same game, according to STATS.

Zach Plesac pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, striking out seven without a walk allowed.