Rookie Sheets hits 2 HRs, White Sox beat Pirates 6-3

by: MARK GONZALES - Associated Press

Chicago White Sox’s Gavin Sheets watches his three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Max Kranick during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) – Rookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Sheets, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, hit a three-run homer off Max Kranick (1-3) with two out in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie.

White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (10-5) pitched five innings of five-hit ball.

