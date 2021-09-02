Rookie Sheets hits 2 HRs, White Sox beat Pirates 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) – Rookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
Sheets, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, hit a three-run homer off Max Kranick (1-3) with two out in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie.
White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (10-5) pitched five innings of five-hit ball.
