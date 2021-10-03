Rodgers-Cobb connection helps Packers beat Steelers

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws past Pittsburgh Steelers’ Devin Bush during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Green Bay Packers won their third straight, 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cobb caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Packers ahead for good and scored again on a 1-yard reception that made it 27-10 in the third period.

Rodgers has 420 career touchdown passes, tying Dan Marino for sixth all-time.

Rodgers went 20 of 36 for 248 yards in his first home start against the Steelers, the only team he hadn’t faced at Lambeau Field. Pittsburgh has lost three straight.