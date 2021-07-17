Reyes’ long homer highlights Indians’ win over A’s

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes celebrates after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

Cal Quantrill threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start.

Cesar Hernandez had an RBI double and Austin Hedges added two hits as the Indians won their fourth in five games.

James Karinchak retired Elvis Andrus with two on to save it. Reyes’ drive gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead in the eighth.

The ball traveled a projected 437 feet into an open window of a luxury suite where a handful of fans were sitting.

It was the fourth home run by the Indians’ cleanup hitter since coming off the injured list July 2.