Reyes 2 HRs, drive almost hits bicyclist, Indians top Cards

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes watches his solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Franmil Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling past on the street, and the Cleveland Indians beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.

Reyes’ leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet. Reyes wasn’t done. He finished off Cleveland’s three-homer inning in the third with his 19th of the season, a 421-foot drive to center.

César Hernández and José Ramírez also homered in the inning for Cleveland, which avoided dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1.