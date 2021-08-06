Report: Steelers’ wide receiver requests trade out of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Steelers’ wide receiver James Washington has requested a trade out of Pittsburgh.
The report says the 2018 second-round draft pick desires more playing time.
In limited action in Thursday night’s win over the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game, the 25-year-old Washington did not record a catch.
In three seasons with the Steelers, Washington has amassed 90 receptions for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns.
Pittsburgh’s top three wide receivers are entrenched in their starting roles. That front-line group includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypoole and Diontae Johnson.
The Steelers return to preseason action on Thursday August 12 on the road in Philadelphia.