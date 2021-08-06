Report: Steelers’ wide receiver requests trade out of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington warms up before the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Steelers’ wide receiver James Washington has requested a trade out of Pittsburgh.

The report says the 2018 second-round draft pick desires more playing time.

In limited action in Thursday night’s win over the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game, the 25-year-old Washington did not record a catch.

In three seasons with the Steelers, Washington has amassed 90 receptions for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pittsburgh’s top three wide receivers are entrenched in their starting roles. That front-line group includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypoole and Diontae Johnson.

The Steelers return to preseason action on Thursday August 12 on the road in Philadelphia.