Report: Steelers make All-Pro pass rusher the NFL’s highest paid defensive player

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed pass-rusher T.J. Watt to a four-year contract extension.

The deal is reportedly worth $112 million with $80 million guaranteed. The deal makes Watt the NFL’s highest paid defensive player.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 49 1/2 sacks over the first four seasons of his career. That’s the sixth-highest total over that span by any player since the sack became an official statistic in 1982.

Watt was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft with the 30th overall selection out of Wisconsin.