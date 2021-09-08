Report: Cavaliers sign former Gonzaga standout

Canada’s Kevin Pangos, left, drives past the United States’ Kemba Walker during their exhibition basketball game in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say the Cleveland Cavaliers have signed point guard Kevin Pangos to a two-year deal.

Reportedly, the first year of the contract is fully guaranteed.

Pangos played four years of college basketball at Gonzaga and is a veteran of the EuroLeague.

The 28-year-old Canadian spent the past six years playing in Europe.

He played last season for Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia, averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 assists per game. He also shot 39% from beyond the three-point line.

He joins fellow offseason acquisitions Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen, who were added since the end of last season.