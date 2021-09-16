Report: Browns to workout former first-round draft pick

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Kimberly Martin is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are set to host former 49ers’ first-round draft pick Reuben Foster for a workout on Friday.
Foster was selected by San Francisco in the first round, No. 31 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
He recently met with the Jets and Jaguars but was not signed.
Foster has not played in the NFL since 2018.
He was waived by the 49ers following a domestic violence arrest, but charges were dropped.
He was claimed on waivers by Washington but suffered a knee injury in his first practice in 2019.