Report: Browns to workout former first-round draft pick

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers’ Reuben Foster (56) jogs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Washington Redskins claimed Foster off waivers on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, after the 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest. The team says conversations with former Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Kimberly Martin is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are set to host former 49ers’ first-round draft pick Reuben Foster for a workout on Friday.

Foster was selected by San Francisco in the first round, No. 31 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He recently met with the Jets and Jaguars but was not signed.

Foster has not played in the NFL since 2018.

He was waived by the 49ers following a domestic violence arrest, but charges were dropped.

He was claimed on waivers by Washington but suffered a knee injury in his first practice in 2019.