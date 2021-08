Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for a four-game sweep.

Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season, including 7-0 at Great American Ball Park.

Mahle allowed six hits without walk in seven innings. He pitched seven innings for just the third time this season.