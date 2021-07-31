RBI in 9th sends Pirates a win over Phillies

National

by: JOHN PERROTTO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

With the scored tied 2-all, Bryan Reynolds led off the inning with a double into the gap in left-center off Jose Alvarado (6-1).

Reynolds moved to third on Gregory Polanco’s slow roller groundout, and John Nogowski followed with a walk.

Stallings hit a chopper toward third baseman Alec Bohm, whose throw home was too late to get Reynolds. It was the seventh game-ending RBI of Stallings’ career, and his fourth this season.

