Rays get Nelson Cruz in trade, rally to beat Indians in 10

Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz is congratulated after scoring the in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay’s comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota.



Meadows’ one-out liner off Bryan Shaw brought home Randy Arozarena, who began the 10th at second.

Down 4-2 in the ninth, the Rays rallied to tie it against closer James Karinchak on a leadoff homer by Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe’s two-out RBI double.



The Rays announced their acquisition of Cruz just before the first pitch. Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer for the Indians.