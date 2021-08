Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game. Justin Garza pitched scoreless ball in the third and fourth for the win.

Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer and Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI. Luis Castillo allowed eight runs – including two homers – in 3 1/3 innings, ending Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.