Quantrill, Indians beat Angels in Little League Classic

Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario (1) celebrates as he returns to the dugout after after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarezm during the first inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani facetimed fans on ESPN’s “Kidscast” from the dugout, and Little Leaguers inched closer to the protective netting to watch his first at-bat.

Ohtani ripped a single to the delight of the crowd.

Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie tossed baseballs into the stands to Little Leaguers and parents alike throughout the game. Fans often cheered the Cleveland dugout for the generosity.

DJ Yoshi invited young fans into the stands to spin the turntables, with several tunes reverberating through the crowd.

Rosario, who had three hits, belted a two-run homer off starter José Suarez (5-7) in the first inning.

Austin Hedges doubled in the fourth and scored on an RBI groundout by Myles Straw.

Quantrill (4-2) struck out nine and walked two. Bryan Shaw entered with the bases loaded in the eighth and got David Fletcher to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 18th save.

Suarez allowed three runs and six hits in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels RHP Alex Cobb (wrist) had a setback. … RHP José Marté was placed on the injured list for unspecified reasons.

Indians pitcher Joey Cantillo (abdomen) made his first rehab start in the Arizona Complex League on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.04 ERA) faces his former team Tuesday when Los Angeles opens a three-game series at Baltimore. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63) pitches for the Orioles, who have lost 18 straight — the longest skid in the majors since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005.

Indians: RHP Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA) starts Tuesday at home against Texas lefty Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.97) in the opener of a three-game series.