Pittsburgh Pirates sign top-overall pick at below slot value

Number one overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in last week’s Major League baseball draft, Henry Davis slips on a Pirates jersey with the help of general manager Ben Cherington at PNC Park before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Pirates signed the 21-year-old catcher on Sunday, a week removed from taking him with the first overall pick in the draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed the top-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Henry Davis, on Sunday.

Davis was introduced to the fans during the Pirates game against the Mets.

According to reports, Pittsburgh signed Davis to a $6.5 million signing bonus, which is under the the $8.42 million slot value.

The Pirates will be able to use that money to give to other draft picks, hoping to lure them away from going to college.

In 50 games at Louisville this past season, Davis hit .370 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, 45 runs scores and 31 walks.