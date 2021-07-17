Pittsburgh Penguins trade forward to Maple Leafs for former draft pick

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jared McCann lines up for a face-off in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Jared McCann to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Filip Hallander and a 2023 7th-round pick.

Hallander is a former 2nd-round pick of the Penguins and was dealt to Toronto in the Kasperi Kapanen trade.

He has played in the Swedish Hockey League and has yet to play in North America.

This past season, the 21-year-old had 13 goals and 11 assists in 51 games.

Hallander is signed through the 2022-2023 season.

As for McCann, multiple reports say that the Penguins were going to put him on their expansion draft list where the Seattle Kraken could have selected him off the Penguins roster for nothing.

The 25-year-old McCann scored 14 goals and tallied 18 assists for the Pens in 43 games this past season.