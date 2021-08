Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco celebrates as he runs to first base after driving in the winning run with a sacrifice fly off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Caleb Baragar during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 14, 2021. The Pirates won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are releasing struggling outfielder Gregory Polanco according to multiple reports, first reported by The Athletic.

Sources tell The Athletic that the Pirates have moved to sever their ties with scuffling veteran right fielder Gregory Polanco. https://t.co/hOQRyr0391 — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) August 22, 2021

Polanco will hit the waiver wire, and if he goes unclaimed, he can sign with any team in free agency.

This season, Polanco has hit just .199 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 102 games.

He has spent all eight big league seasons with the Pirates after signing in 2009.

For his career, Polanco has hit .240 with 96 home runs and 360 RBIs.