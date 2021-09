Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes (13) and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker (3) high-five in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates surged past the Washington Nationals 10-7.

Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth.

The All-Star outfielder gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado.

Juan Soto had four hits for the Nationals. Pittsburgh has won four of five. Washington has dropped 12 of 15.