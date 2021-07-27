Photo Gallery: Browns unveil 75th-anniversary uniforms

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns unveiled their 75th-anniversary uniforms as the centerpiece of the team’s 1946 Collection, which went on sale Tuesday.

The Browns reportedly worked closely with Nike to pay homage to uniforms past — check out the orange shadowbox on the numbers and even a “1946” patch.

“The Browns are one of those iconic franchises in all of sports, not just the NFL,” JW Johnson, Browns Executive Vice President and Partner, said in a statement. “We wanted to give a nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today. It’s a way to thank them for everything they’ve done for this league, for this team, and for this city.”

Check out the uniforms in the photo gallery below.

“We spent a lot of time going back and looking at old photos and the history of the team and working with our friends at Nike and the NFL to put this all together,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, like we said when we went back to the uniforms we’re currently wearing, we wanted something clean, iconic, traditional, and something that would honor the team and represent it appropriately.”

The limited-edition 1946 Collection is now available for purchase at the Pro Shop at FirstEnergy or online.