Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker (3) celebrates with Yoshi Tsutsugo, right, after hitting a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies staring pitcher Hans Crouse during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Philadelphia’s playoff hopes took a hit with a 6-0 loss to Max Kranick and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies had won five in a row.

They began the day trailing NL East-leading Atlanta by 1 1/2 games.

Philadelphia visits the Braves for a three-game series starting Tuesday night. Bryce Harper and Philadelphia finished the home portion of their schedule with a record of 47-34.