Perez hits MLB-leading 47th HR, Royals beat Indians 6-4

by: DAVID SMALE - Associated Press

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with Andrew Benintendi (16) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night.

Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17).

The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.

Josh Staumont (4-3) came on with two outs in the eighth and got the win.

He was the seventh pitcher of the game for the Royals. Blake Parker (2-1) took the loss for the Indians.

