Olave moves to 2nd in career TD catches, Henderson close to freshman TD record

BLOOMINGTON , Indiana (WCMH) — C.J. Stroud put on a clinic in the first half against Indiana throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including one to Chris Olave for his 30th career touchdown catch.

Olave is now tied with Devin Smith in career touchdown receptions and is four shy of tying David Boston’s record of 34.

Only one player in @OhioStateFB history has more TD receptions than @chrisolave_: David Boston (34)



— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 24, 2021

Meanwhile, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson continues to torch opposing defenses and had three touchdowns in the first half against Indiana. Henderson now has 14 touchdowns and is now four shy of tying Maurice Clarett’s record of touchdowns by a freshman.

Clarett even tweeted Saturday evening saying Henderson will break his record set in 2002.