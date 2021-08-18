MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1.
Morgan allowed just three hits and struck out eight.
James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances, running his scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings.
Minnesota rookie starter Bailey Ober gave up three runs – two earned – and five hits in six innings.
Morgan sharp, Johnson homers in Indians’ 3-1 win over Twins
