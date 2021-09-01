McDowell overcomes trouble, jail stay; wins spot with Browns

FILE – in this Thursday, June 17, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Malik McDowell participates in a drill during NFL football practice at the team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Malik McDowell is making the most of a last chance with the Browns.

Drafted four years ago by Seattle, the defensive tackle served jail time following a run of serious legal issues.

But despite not playing since 2016, McDowell had an impressive training camp and preseason with Cleveland and earned a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

The 25-year-old is grateful for the opportunity and has vowed to reward the Browns for their trust in him.

The team feels he can upgrade their defensive line and help All-Pro end Myles Garrett.