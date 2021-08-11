Lowrie hits 3-run homer in 8th, Athletics beat Indians 6-3

Oakland Athletics’ Jed Lowrie watches his three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus had a solo shot in the eighth inning in the Oakland Athletics’ 6-3 comeback victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

Oakland scored twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth, erasing 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to extend its winning streak to six.

The A’s lead the AL wild-card race by a game over Boston. Andrus opened the eighth with a tying homer off Nick Sandlin, who faced three batters and allowed three runs before departing with shoulder tightness.

After Mark Canha was hit by a pitch and Starling Marte singled, Lowrie hammered a towering drive to right off Trevor Stephan to give Oakland a 6-3 advantage.