Live Blog: #5 Ohio State leads Indiana 44-7 at halftime

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State returns to action after its bye week to face Indiana on the road at 7:30 p.m. You can follow the game here with live updates from the NBC4 sports department.

The Buckeyes return three starters on defense but will be thin at running back with Marcus Crowley and Master Teague unavailable.

1st Quarter

Miyan Williams caps off a 75-yard drive with a touchdown. 7-0 Buckeyes.

➡️ 12 plays

➡️ 75 yards



Miyan Williams (@Miyann28) caps No. 5 @OhioStateFB's impressive opening drive. pic.twitter.com/gfDsIuUOoP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2021

Indiana answers with a 15-play scoring drive. Game tied 7-7.

Ohio State only needs five plays to score again. TreVeyon Henderson scores from 21 yards out. Buckeyes lead 14-7.

2nd Quarter

Henderson has his second touchdown on the night taking a 14-yard screen pass to the endzone. Buckeyes lead 21-7 early in the 2nd quarter.

Henderson now has 13 touchdowns. The freshman record for touchdowns in a single season is 18 by Maurice Clarett.

He's a freshman, but all he does is score TDs.



That's TD No. 1⃣3⃣ for @OhioState star RB @TreVeyonH4. pic.twitter.com/VvfMPoHT6l — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 24, 2021

Indiana sniffed out that screen pass… and still could not stop it. Henderson plows his way into the endzone and the Bucks go up 21-7. OSU up to 201 total yards.

Stroud: 9-11, 121 yards, TD. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) October 24, 2021

Deep in Hoosiers territory, a high snap slips through the Indiana punter’s hands and Ohio State tackles him for a safety. 23-7 OSU.

C.J. Stroud connects with Chris Olave for a 16-yard touchdown extending Ohio State’s lead to 30-7.

That’s Olave’s 30th career touchdown tying him with Devin Smith for second-most all time. He’s four shy of tying David Boston’s record.

Only one player in @OhioStateFB history has more TD receptions than @chrisolave_: David Boston (34)



Watch the star WR's 3⃣0⃣th career TD grab ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/1mLmfvuIxq — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 24, 2021

TreVeyon Henderson scores his third touchdown of the game after a two-play drive with both plays going to Henderson. Buckeyes lead 37-7.

Stroud throws his third touchdown of the first half, this one to Jeremy Ruckert and the Buckeyes put up 30 points in the second quarter.

HALF: Ohio State 44 Indiana 7