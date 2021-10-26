Lightning finally get regulation lead, beat Penguins 5-1

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh (27) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh scored 10 seconds apart in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their first regulation victory of the season with a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Brayden Point’s backhand 31 seconds into the second also gave the Lightning their first lead in regulation.

Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn added third-period goals for Tampa Bay. Jason Zucker scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal late in the third as the Penguins fell in regulation for the first time in six games this season.