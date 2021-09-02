Indians’ McKenzie shuts down Royals again in return from IL

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - It was night one for the Penguins' football team at the Ice Castle as they took on Incarnate Word Thursday night, but the party got started for the fans way before the players took the field.

While the team ran some last-minute drills on the field, just outside the stadium, the music was playing, people were dancing and getting ready to cheer on the Penguins for their first game of the season.