Indians’ McKenzie shuts down Royals again in return from IL

National

by: DAVID SMALE - Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Triston McKenzie limited Kansas City to a run and two hits over six innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 4-2.

Owen Miller hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, plenty of support for McKenzie, who has dominated the Royals throughout his young career.

A day after being activated from the injured list, McKenzie showed no ill effects from his recent shoulder fatigue and improved to 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in six appearances against Kansas City.

He struck out six Thursday and has 38 punchouts over 28 2/3 innings against the AL Central foe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com