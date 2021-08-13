Indians lose outfielder to the injured list in a flurry of roster moves

Cleveland Indians’ Harold Ramirez watches his RBI single during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Harold Ramirez on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Left-handed pitcher Logan Allen was recalled from Triple-A along with infielder Yu Chang.

Allen has struggled in seven starts with Cleveland, posting a 1-5 record with a 9.13 ERA.

Chang begins his third stint with the big-league club and is batting .185 with two homers and 16 RBI’s in 55 games.

The team has also sent left-handed relief pitcher Francisco Perez back to Triple-A Columbus.

The Indians also provided an injury update for reliever Nick Sandlin. He underwent imaging on Thursday, which confirmed the presence of a mild Teres Major muscle strain in the right shoulder area.

He will be shut down from all throwing to allow for recovery and strengthening for two to four weeks.

Sandlin’s overall time frame for return to play will be determined after a recheck in 14 days.