Indians’ catcher suffers torn ACL, will miss the rest of the season

Trainers help up Cleveland Indians’ Wilson Ramos after he was injured during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ Catcher Wilson Ramos suffered a torn ACL and a sprained MCL on Sunday and will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Ramos will undergo surgery, but no date has been set for at this time.

He signed a minor league deal with Cleveland back in July.

Ramos has appeared in nine games with Cleveland and is batting .226 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 31 at bats.

Austin Hedges will remain the Indians’ starting catcher, with Roberto Perez currently on the injured list.