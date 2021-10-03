In Stefanski’s return, Browns defense dominates Vikings

Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance. This one gave coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team.

The Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Vikings fell to 1-3.

Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland’s two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins.

Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota’s quarterback.

The Browns again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack with predictable success.

Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown on the opening drive.

The Vikings failed to score on 11 more possessions.