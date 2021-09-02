Hedges’ 11th-inning bloop lifts Indians over Royals 5-3

by: DAVID SMALE - Associated Press

Cleveland Indians’ Austin Hedges is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez as he tried to score on an RBI double hit by Yu Chang during the 11th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Indians won 5-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Austin Hedges popped an RBI single just out of reach of first baseman Carlos Santana for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3.

Hedges’ bloop off Ervin Santana fell in shallow right field, allowing pinch-runner Daniel Johnson to score from second.

Yu Chang followed with a run-scoring double. Trevor Stephen pitched a perfect bottom of the 11th for his first save.

