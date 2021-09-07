Gant wins and spoils Civale’s return, Twins down Indians

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher John Gant delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s impressive return from injury, leading the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Indians.

Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians.

Gant, who came over from St. Louis in a July trade, didn’t allow a run on three hits.

The right-hander had been winless since May 26 – a span of 27 appearances. Cleveland’s loss was softened by Civale’s comeback outing, his first since he sprained his right middle finger in a June 21 start.