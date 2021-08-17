Ex-Pirates pitcher sentenced for sexual conduct with minor

by: The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez works in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. Pittsburgh won the game 4-2. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates has been sentenced to two to four years behind bars for statutory sexual assault and other charges in a case involving a girl who was 13 when the encounters began.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday that 30-year-old Felipe Vazquez has already served almost two years in jail.

He will be eligible for a parole hearing one month after arriving in prison.

Prosecutors say the former All-Star closer was in touch with the girl from 2017 to 2019 and once met her outside a home southeast of Pittsburgh.

He faces related charges in Florida and Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

