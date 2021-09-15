Difo scores winning run in ninth, Pirates keep Reds slumping

National

by: WES CROSBY - Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Wilmer Difo, back right, and Ben Gamel, back left, celebrate after Difo scored from second on a groundout by Colin Moran to give the Pirates a 5-4 win in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Wilmer Difo scored on a groundout from Colin Moran with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Cincinnati Reds a seventh loss in nine games with a 5-4 win.

Cincinnati entered half a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League.

It was a half-game up on St. Louis and the San Diego Padres before losing 6-5 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Chris Stratton pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates, striking out the first two batters before getting Jonathan India to ground out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com