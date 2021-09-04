Cubs rally in 9th, top Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker, center, reacts as he talks with shortstop Kevin Newman, left, and catcher Jacob Stallings during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 for their fifth straight win.

Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. He has five homers in six games and 10 this season. With runners on second and third in the ninth, Schwindel hit a grounder that shortstop Kevin Newman gloved in the hole.

Newman pivoted and made a midair throw to first that was wide, and Colin Moran came off the base to catch it.

Schwindel made a dive into the bag and narrowly avoided the tag. The play withstood a video review, handing the Pirates their fifth straight loss.