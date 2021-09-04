Cubs rally in 9th, top Pirates

by: MATT CARLSON, Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker, center, reacts as he talks with shortstop Kevin Newman, left, and catcher Jacob Stallings during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 for their fifth straight win.

Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. He has five homers in six games and 10 this season. With runners on second and third in the ninth, Schwindel hit a grounder that shortstop Kevin Newman gloved in the hole.

Newman pivoted and made a midair throw to first that was wide, and Colin Moran came off the base to catch it.

Schwindel made a dive into the bag and narrowly avoided the tag. The play withstood a video review, handing the Pirates their fifth straight loss.

