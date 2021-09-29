Contreras 3 RBIs, Cubs beat Pirates, end 7-game losing skid

Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Nick Mears, driving in two runs, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Willson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ run as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 to end a seven-game losing streak.

Contreras’ two-run double high off the right-field wall in the seventh inning rallied the Cubs from a 2-1 deficit.

He also accounted for the game’s first run with a long sacrifice fly to center field in the fifth.

Bryan Reynolds became the first Pirates player to hit two triples in a game since Josh Harrison in 2014.

Pittsburgh fell to 59-99, putting the Pirates on the brink of the ninth 100-loss season in franchise history.