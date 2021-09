Cleveland Indians’ Bradley Zimmer, right, dives safely into first base as New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo tries to tag him out in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole stumbled when the New York Yankees needed an ace-like outing, allowing seven runs over 5 2/3 innings in a costly 11-1 defeat to the Cleveland Indians.

New York dropped 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild card and 2 1/2 games back of wild card leader Boston with 12 games left.

Harold Ramirez hit a pair of two-run singles and drove in a career-high four runs before leaving with a right shoulder injury.