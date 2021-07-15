Cleveland Browns training camp schedule includes 12 open practices

Wide receivers Rashard Higgins (82), Jarvis Landry (80) and Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first day of minicamp on June 15, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Fans can register for a chance to get up to four free tickets starting Monday through the Browns Mobile App or ClevelandBrowns.com. They will be distributed through a lottery system. Season tickets members will get priority access.

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns released their 2021 training camp schedule, which includes 12 practices that are open to the public.

“We greatly look forward to welcoming our fans back to Browns training camp in Berea this year as our entire team definitely missed their contributions to the atmosphere in 2020,” said JW Johnson, Haslam Sports Group president and Browns partner.

“While the setup will be different than past years due to the league’s health and safety protocols, we are fully dedicated to providing our fans with an engaging experience during training camp and the entire year, both in person and through our digital programming.”

Browns training camp schedule:

DATE TIME (ET) DATE TIME (ET) Wednesday, July 28 Closed practice Tuesday Aug. 10 2:25 p.m. ET Thursday, July 29 Closed practice Wednesday, Aug. 11 2:25 p.m. ET Friday, July 30 2:25 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 12 2:25 p.m. ET Saturday, July 31 2:25 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 13 No practice Sunday, Aug. 1 No practice Saturday, Aug. 14 P1: at Jacksonville Monday, Aug. 2 2:25 p.m. ET 7 p.m. ET, News 5 Tuesday, Aug. 3 2:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 15 No practice Wednesday, Aug. 4 2:25 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 16 No practice Thursday, Aug. 5 No practice Tuesday, Aug. 17 2:25 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 6 2:25 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 18 2:25 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 7 2:25 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 19 Closed practice Sunday, Aug. 8 TBD Friday, Aug. 20 Closed practice Monday, Aug. 9 No practice

Gates are open one hour before practice.

Training camp rules: