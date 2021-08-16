Cleveland Browns mourn the loss of longtime standout lineman

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are mourning the loss of former standout offensive lineman Dick Schafrath, who passed away Sunday night at the age of 84.

The team released the following statement on Monday:

“The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath. He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core. Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. He was one of the most decorated offensive linemen in team history, earning numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He also helped the Browns capture the 1964 NFL Championship and opened holes for three Hall of Fame runners. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Schafrath, who was born in Wooster, Ohio, played college football at Ohio State before being selected by the Browns in the second round of the 1959 NFL Draft by Paul Brown. He played all 13 seasons in the NFL with Cleveland, helping lead the Browns to the 1964 NFL Championship.

During his career, Schafrath was a four-time All-Pro, earned six Pro Bowl nominations and helped block for three Hall of Fame running backs — Jim Brown, Bobby Mitchell and Leroy Kelly.

He was elected into the Browns Legends Club in 2003.

Four years after his retirement, Schafrath joined the coaching staff of George Allen of the Washington Redskins as an offensive line coach, a position he held until 1977. In 1986, Schafrath began a political career and won a seat in the Ohio State Senate. He continued serving in the Ohio Senate until his retirement from politics in 2003.