Cleveland Browns make final cuts, announce 53-man roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster to 53 players Tuesday before the NFL mandated deadline.

The team waived the following players:

S Elijah Benton

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

TE Jordan Franks

G Colby Gossett

DE Porter Gustin

LB Willie Harvey

WR KhaDarel Hodge

DE Joe Jackson

RB John Kelly

QB Kyle Lauletta

DE Cameron Malveaux

TE Kyle Markway

S Jovante Moffatt

C Javon Patterson

S Sheldrick Redwine

CB Emmanuel Rugamba

LB Tegray Scales

FB Johnny Stanton IV

T Alex Taylor

DE Curtis Weaver

DT Marvin Wilson

The team also terminated the contracts of cornerback Brian Allen, defensive tackle Sheldon Day, linebacker Elijah Lee and wide receiver JoJo Natson.

Guard Drew Forbes (knee) and tackle Greg Senat (knee) were placed on the injured reserve, and wide receiver Davion Davis was placed on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner.

In a release from the team, General Manager Andrew Berry said, “Roster decisions are always a combination between the front office and the coaching staff making sure it’s not just the most talented 53 but the right 53 to serve the different roles we need on offense, defense and the kicking game throughout the season.”

The Browns released the following breakdown, by position, for the initial 53-man roster: