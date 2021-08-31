Cleveland Browns make final cuts, announce 53-man roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster to 53 players Tuesday before the NFL mandated deadline.
The team waived the following players:
- S Elijah Benton
- WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
- TE Jordan Franks
- G Colby Gossett
- DE Porter Gustin
- LB Willie Harvey
- WR KhaDarel Hodge
- DE Joe Jackson
- RB John Kelly
- QB Kyle Lauletta
- DE Cameron Malveaux
- TE Kyle Markway
- S Jovante Moffatt
- C Javon Patterson
- S Sheldrick Redwine
- CB Emmanuel Rugamba
- LB Tegray Scales
- FB Johnny Stanton IV
- T Alex Taylor
- DE Curtis Weaver
- DT Marvin Wilson
The team also terminated the contracts of cornerback Brian Allen, defensive tackle Sheldon Day, linebacker Elijah Lee and wide receiver JoJo Natson.
Guard Drew Forbes (knee) and tackle Greg Senat (knee) were placed on the injured reserve, and wide receiver Davion Davis was placed on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner.
In a release from the team, General Manager Andrew Berry said, “Roster decisions are always a combination between the front office and the coaching staff making sure it’s not just the most talented 53 but the right 53 to serve the different roles we need on offense, defense and the kicking game throughout the season.”
The Browns released the following breakdown, by position, for the initial 53-man roster:
- Quarterbacks (2): Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum
- Running backs (4): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton
- Fullbacks (1): Andy Janovich
- Tight ends (3): Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant
- Wide receivers (5): Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz
- Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, James Hudson III, Michael Dunn, Nick Harris, Blake Hance, Chris Hubbard
- Defensive linemen (8): Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Jordan Elliott, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai
- Linebackers (7): Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Ronnie Harrison Jr., John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Greg Newsome, M.J. Stewart, Grant Delpit, A.J. Green, Richard LeCounte III
- Specialists (3): Jamie Gillan, Chase McLaughlin, Charley Hughlett