St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt slides into third with a triple as Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes awaits the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

J.A. Happ improved to 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts with the Cardinals since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline.

Alex Reyes worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his 29th save.

Jacob Stallings had three hits for Pittsburgh.