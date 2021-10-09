Cam Brown, Haskell Garrett leave Ohio State-Maryland game with injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State cornerback Cam Brown and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett both left Saturday’s game against Maryland with injuries.

Coach Ryan Day said Brown has dealt with head injuries throughout his career and was dealing with one last week when he missed OSU’s game against Rutgers. Brown played versus Maryland but left in the first quarter after taking a blow to the back of his head trying to make a tackle along the sideline. He did not return to the game.

Meanwhile, Garrett left after suffering a lower body injury in the third quarter and had to be helped off the field. He also did not return to the game but did come back to the sideline.

“Hopefully we can get him healthy over the bye week,” Day said.

Ohio State has a bye next week before traveling to face Indiana on the road Oct. 23.