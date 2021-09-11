Cain, Escobar move Brewers close to title with 10-3 win

Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit a grand slam in the fifth, Eduardo Escobar homered from both sides of the plate and the Milwaukee Brewers moved closer to the NL Central title with a 10-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the division is nine and the Brewers (87-55) are 32 games over .500 for the first time in franchise history.

Cain’s grand slam was the third of his career.

Brewers started Adrian Houser allowed one hit and worked around five walks in six innings.