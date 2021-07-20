Bucks’ 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts as time expires during the second half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points – and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant performance that in just his first appearance takes its place among some of the game’s greats.

He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made 17-of-19 free throws.