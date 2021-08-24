Browns’ wide receiver suspended first two games of the regular season

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the NFL regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The incident stems from a DUI from back in 2019 when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Davis will be eligible to return to the Browns’ active roster on Monday, September 20, following the team’s home opener against Houston.

So far this season, he has appeared in both preseason games with Cleveland. He has amassed seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville.