Browns owners realistic about team’s chances

National
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam watches during an NFL football practice, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam know they’ve finally got a good team, maybe even a Super Bowl contender. But they’re keeping their expectations tempered.

The Haslams met with media members at training camp and revealed that chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta signed a five-year contract extension sometime last year.

The Browns never announced the deal for DePodesta, who was a surprise hire in 2016 after a successful stint as a baseball executive.

DePodesta’s contract aligns with the ones given to coach Kevin Stefanski and general manger Andrew Berry, giving the team stability.

