Browns lose kicker to injury

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has announced that the team is placing kicker Cody Parkey on injured-reserve with a strained quadriceps.

He suffered the injury in Sunday’s preseason win over the Giants.

Parkey is not being ruled out for the entire 2021 season, but he is expected to miss significant time with the injury. He went 19 of 22 on field goals and 43 for 47 on extra points in the 2020 regular season and didn’t miss any of his 11 kicks in the playoffs.

Offseason acquisition Chase McLaughlin is expected to open the season as the team’s starter.



McLaughlin was claimed off waivers from the Jets during the offseason. Since 2019, he has spent time with the Bills, Vikings, Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings (again), Jaguars, Jets and now the Browns.

The 25-year-old made a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter Sunday and has had the stronger leg in training camp.

Stefanski would not say if the Browns will bring in another kicker to compete for the job.