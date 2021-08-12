Browns’ head coach announces who will play in Saturday’s preseason opener

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Thursday that most of his starters will sit out Saturday night’s preseason opener in Jacksonville.

“The plan will be to rest the majority of starters,” Stefanski said. “I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different colored jersey. It’s always fun to see the guys out there making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. We’re looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there. It’s all part of a teaching progression and learning progression. We’ll learn from the good and the bad that occurs. It’s also all part of the evaluation process.”

Backup Quarterback Case Keenum will get the start at quarterback, with Kyle Lauletta also seeing playing time in the exhibition opener.

Stefanski also announced that all healthy rookies will be on the field against the Jaguars. That includes cornerback Greg Newsome and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

On special teams, Stefanski says that kickers Cody Parkey and Chase McLaughlin will alternate kicking attempts.

The Browns and Jaguars will kickoff Saturday night at 7 p.m. on WYTV-33.